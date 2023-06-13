Starbucks denies claims that it’s banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical

Starbucks is denying union organizers’ claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash. But Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing U.S. Starbucks stores, says store managers around the country have been curtailing or removing displays during a monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ people. In some cases, workers were told that Pride displays were a safety concern, citing recent incidents at Target. Starbucks says there has been no change to its policy and it encourages store leaders to celebrate Pride in June.

