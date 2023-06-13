Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights one win away from history

By Homero De la Fuente, Thomas Schlachter and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from making history and winning a first ever Stanley Cup title.

The Golden Knights will have the opportunity to claim the title in front of a home crowd as they look to wrap up the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 series win.

Standing in their way will be Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers who are looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit – starting by getting a win on Tuesday.

How to watch

Game 5 gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and will be shown live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on TNT.

The story so far

Game 1

The Golden Knights scored three goals in the third period to claim a 5-2 victory against the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This game would be a sign of things to come later in the series as the Vegas offense fired on all cylinders late on.

Game 2

Vegas scored early and often in a dominant offensive display in Game 2, defeating Florida 7-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup at T-Mobile Arena.

In the opening two games, nine different goal scorers tallied a goal for the Knights, setting a record for the most by a team in the first two contests of a final in NHL history. The 12 goals through the opening two games also tied an NHL record.

Game 3

The Panthers won the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup Final game, downing the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime to take Game 3.

In the dramatic comeback, Tkachuk leveled the score with time running out before Carter Verhaeghe scored an overtime winner to seal a historic day for the Panthers franchise.

Game 4

Vegas got off to a quick start when Chandler Stephenson scored the opening goal within the first two minutes of the game, setting the tone for the imposing Golden Knights offense.

The Golden Knights then marched to a 3-0 lead before the Panthers scored two goals to add to the tension late on. However, the comeback wasn’t to be, and Vegas held on to a 3-2 lead.

“The fans should celebrate”

Speaking ahead of the game, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team’s fans should try to enjoy the occasion.

“I think the fans should celebrate, or be prepared to celebrate. It’s up to us to get the job done,” said Cassidy.

“Florida is obviously a huge obstacle in our way to do that. I mean, they want to extend the series, so nothing’s automatic, but I think the fans should enjoy their moment, be prepared for it.”

With everything to play for, Game 5 should be an entertaining conclusion to an exhilirating NHL postseason.

