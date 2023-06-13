Republicans to cut University of Wisconsin budget in ongoing fight over diversity and inclusion
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are planning to cut funding for University of Wisconsin campuses as the GOP-controlled state Legislature and school officials continue to clash over efforts to promote diversity and inclusion. The UW System wants to pay for more diversity programs on campus from a pool of nearly $115 million in general funding it requested over the next two years. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s top Republican, said Tuesday that he wants to cut all spending on diversity initiatives in the university’s budget. The fight mirrors a broader cultural battle playing out nationally over college diversity efforts.