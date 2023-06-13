Polish broadcaster TVN says state regulator holding up license renewal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leading independent television broadcaster in Poland is expressing concern that the state broadcasting regulator has not yet renewed a license that expires next year for its main channel. TVN, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, told The Associated Press that it has been six months since it applied for renewal. The authorities’ treatment of TVN in the past has raised concerns about declining media freedom in Poland by a government that the European Union accuses of eroding democratic norms.

