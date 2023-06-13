Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The autopsy report of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie concluded she died from complications of childbirth. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.