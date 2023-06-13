North America’s first known case of a rabid moose confirmed in western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state game officials say the first apparent case of a rabid moose in North America has been confirmed in western Alaska. The moose was acting aggressively and drooling near the community of Teller on June 2. The animal has been killed. Its carcass has been burned to prevent further spread to scavengers. Testing has revealed the moose had the Arctic fox rabies variant. The moose had a wound from a fox bite. The game department plans to test all dead wild mammals from parts of the state where rabies is generally present at a certain level among foxes.

