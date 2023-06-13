Leader of Belarus says he wouldn’t hesitate to use Russian nuclear weapons to repel aggression

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader says he wouldn’t hesitate to use Russian tactical nuclear weapons that are set to be deployed to Belarusian territory in the event of an aggression against his country. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the planned deployment of the short-range nuclear weapons to Moscow’s neighbor and ally Belarus in a move widely seen as a warning to the West. Putin has emphasized that Russia will retain control of them, but Tuesday’s statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko contradicted that. Russia used Belarus’ territory to send its troops into Ukraine on in February 2022, and has kept forces and weapons on the territory of its ally.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.