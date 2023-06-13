Justice Department settles with Kentucky school district over racial harassment
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says a Kentucky school district has agreed to make “institutional changes” to resolve a federal investigation into complaints of widespread harassment of Black and multiracial students. The Justice Department opened its inquiry into Madison County Schools in October 2021. The department said Monday that it found the district failed to “consistently or reasonably” address racial harassment, including taunts and intimidation. The actions were sometimes reinforced by displays of the Confederate flag. The Richmond, Kentucky, school district says it will continue working closely with the Department of Justice to implement change.