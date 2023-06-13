Israeli military raid kills 1 Palestinian, 4 people wounded in separate West Bank shooting attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that an Israeli military raid into the northern West Bank has sparked a gunfight with militants that killed a young Palestinian man. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, Israeli medics say that an assailant has opened fire, wounding at least four people. Tuesday’s incidents were the latest in a surge of violence that has gripped the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem for more than a year. At least 119 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in those areas since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press, nearly one half affiliated with militant groups. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 21 people in Israel and the West Bank.

