Creative ice cream flavors could make this a sweet, savory, scoop-worthy summer

Who’s up for some ice cream that tastes like ranch dressing? Maybe a creamy scoop of Everything Bagel? Like any culinary domain, the world of ice cream keeps evolving. Food editors say recent years have seen an explosion of new flavor combos, unexpected ingredients and new presentations from ice cream makers big and small. On the flavor front, there are floral ingredients like rose, orange blossom, lavender and jasmine, and herbal notes like saffron and tarragon. There are also blends of sweet and savory. Salt & Straw in Oregon has a five-course Thanksgiving lineup featuring ice creams flavored like turkey bacon and jammy cranberry sauce. The world of non-dairy ice cream has also been getting lots of creative attention.

