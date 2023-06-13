Chinese man arrested over anti-US graffiti at US Consulate in Hong Kong, police say

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the U.S. Consulate. Photos from local media showed the English word “hegemony” and the Chinese words for “double standards” painted in white on the gate and a nearby wall. The vandalism comes amid a deterioration in US-Chinese relations as the nations clash over trade issues and tensions over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China claims is part of its territory. Police arrested a 47-year-old man surnamed Wen from mainland China on suspicion of criminal damage. The graffiti was removed by late Tuesday morning.

