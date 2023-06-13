Charges dismissed against Connecticut man who spent decades in prison for 1994 baby killing

A Connecticut judge has dismissed murder and other charges against a man deemed to be wrongly convicted of a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother in New Haven. Adam Carmon served 28 years in prison before being freed in December after his convictions were overturned based on missteps by police and prosecutors. A judge dismissed the case Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not seek a second trial. The gunman in the shooting opened fire from a city street at an apartment, killing 7-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzing her grandmother, Charlene Troutman. Danielle’s mother says she still believes Carmon was the shooter. Carmon says he feels vindicated.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.