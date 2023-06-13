Beijing criticizes new US sanctions on companies over pilot training, weapons development
By SIMINA MISTREANU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has criticized new sanctions imposed by the United States on companies believed to be involved in training Chinese military pilots and weapons development. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged Washington to stop abusing export control measures to hobble Chinese companies. On Monday, the U.S. government placed 43 “entities” on an export control list over national security and foreign policy concerns. The list includes both Chinese and foreign companies. Among those listed were Frontier Services Group, a security and aviation company previously run by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, and Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by British authorities for hiring retired British military pilots to train Chinese fliers.