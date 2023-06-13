Austrian man arrested in Afghanistan after traveling there in May

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian Foreign Ministry says an Austrian man is being held in Afghanistan after he traveled to the country earlier this year. The ministry confirmed in an emailed response to a query about the case that the man went to Afghanistan in May and was arrested there. It noted that Austria has long warned against travel to Afghanistan. It didn’t identify the man or give further details, citing data protection issues, but said that it has been “actively seeing a solution” since it became aware of the arrest and is in regular contact with the man’s family. The Austrian daily Der Standard, which first reported on the case, said the man is a veteran far-right extremist in his 80s.

