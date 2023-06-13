At least 9 injured in a mass shooting near downtown Denver, police say, soon after Nuggets’ NBA title win

By Tina Burnside, CNN

(CNN) — At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting near downtown Denver, police said, as crowds gathered to celebrate the Nuggets’ first NBA championship.

Shots were fired during an altercation involving several people, police said hours after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat at the Ball Arena less than a mile away.

Of nine people shot, three are in critical condition, and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers took into custody a suspect who also had been shot, police said.

It’s not clear whether the gunfire in the 2000 block of Market Street was connected to the Nuggets celebrations.

Police are conducting a “complex investigation,” they said.

The violence is among at least 290 mass shootings in the US so far this year in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

