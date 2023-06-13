At least 46, including children killed in DRC displacement camp

By Ingrid Formanek, Zahid Mahmood and Nimi Princewill, CNN

(CNN) — At least 46 people, including 23 children, were killed and six were wounded at a displacement camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to network of observers based in the country.

The Kivu Security Tracker said the incident happened in the Djugu territory following an attack by the militia group ‘Codeco,’ on Monday.

“At least 46 civilians were killed and six wounded on Monday 12 June at the #Lala displaced persons camp (Djugu territory, #Ituri) following an incursion of #CODECO,” Kivu Security said on Twitter.

Kivu Security added that the attack was the deadliest experienced in the area in more than a year. The massacre may have been a reprisal for acts of violence by other armed milita groups, they said.

In a statement on Monday, the UN peacekeeping mission ‘Monusco’ said that they condemn in the “strongest” terms the “despicable attack” that took place in the displacement camp.

“MONUSCO has reinforced its security presence in the area, in liaison with the provincial authorities,” a statement by MONUSCO chief said.

“The Mission will spare no effort to put an end to these attacks and to fight against impunity, in accordance with its mandate.”

The statement added that MONUSCO extends its condolences to the families of the victims and “wishes a speedy recovery” to the injured.

MONUSCO urged the Congolese authorities to expedite an investigation and bring perpetrators to justice.

The DRC continues to grapple with waves of violence that have persisted in its North Kivu province, despite efforts by its armed forces and international peacekeepers to contain it.

The Congolese government also condemned the attack while assuring that its armed forces “remain committed to restoring security in Ituri.”

Activist group LUCHA says the government hasn’t done enough in protecting vulnerable communities from attacks.

In January, at least 12 worshipers were killed and around 50 injured at a church service when a bomb was detonated by the ADF militia group in Kasindi, North Kivu.

