Wisconsin’s top elections official for 2024 uncertain as incumbent’s term nears end

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official is nearing the end of her term, and uncertainty looms over who will hold the position through the 2024 presidential election. Meagan Wolfe is the current, nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Republicans who control the state Legislature could have a chance to ouster her and pick someone new to oversee elections in the critical battleground state. But Wolfe could also choose to stay and work around Republicans under a recent Supreme Court decision limiting lawmakers’ power to make appointments. The elections commission administrator plays a key role in giving guidance to local election officials but does not have the authority to overturn election results or decide not to certify them.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

