Vatican court convicts climate activists for damaging statue, fines them more than 28,000 euros

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican court has convicted two environmental activists of aggravated damage after they glued their hands to an ancient statue in the Vatican Museums in a protest to draw attention to climate change. The court ordered them to pay the Vatican City State more than 28,000 euros in restitution for the damage caused, and sentenced them to a nine-month suspended sentence and an additional fine of 1,620 euros apiece.The trial stemmed from an Aug. 18 protest in the Vatican Museums. Their action was part of a wave of Last Generation and related activist protests around Europe that have targeted museums and other cultural institutions.

