Three British nationals missing after boat caught fire in Red Sea are dead, tour operator says

CAIRO (AP) — A U.K.-based tour operator says three British nationals who went missing after a scuba diving boat they were cruising in caught fire in the Red Sea off the Egyptian coast have died. The announcement from U.K.-based Scuba Travel came Tuesday. Egyptian authorities said the three went missing when a medium-sized scuba vessel named “Hurricane” went up in flames off the southern Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam on Sunday. The blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room, they said. Twelve other British divers and 14 Egyptian crew were evacuated from the vessel in a rescue operation near the Elphinstone Reef, Scuba Travel said in a short statement.

