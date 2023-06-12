Students wounded in Michigan State shooting take steps toward lawsuit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two students who were among eight killed or wounded in a winter shooting at Michigan State University are taking steps toward suing the school. Attorneys for Nate Statly and Troy Forbush have filed notices of injury and allegations of building defects at Berkey Hall, where they were shot on Feb. 13. The notices are required under Michigan law and would give Michigan State time to investigate before a lawsuit could be filed. Three students were killed and five more were wounded when a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Lawyers say easy access to buildings and a failure to improve security created a dangerous risk for injury. Statly can’t speak or walk.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.