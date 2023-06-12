Second UN peacekeeper dies following attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says a second U.N. peacekeeper has died from injuries sustained during an attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region, an area where extremists continue to operate. The attack Friday on a security patrol that was targeted first by an improvised explosive device and then by direct small arms fire killed one peacekeeper and seriously injured eight others, all from Burkina Faso. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Private First Class Bouma Bamouni, 28, passed away Friday while First Lieutenant Ali Barro, who died Sunday, would have turned 33 next month. Barro was the tenth U.N. peacekeeper to die in Mali this year.

