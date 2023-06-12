Santa Maria man booked for attempted murder on Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 39-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested by Calexico Police officers on Monday, Jun. 5 and transferred to Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday, Jun. 9 where he was booked on charges of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The man is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

On Apr. 17, around 10 a.m. Santa Maria Police officers were sent to the area of McClelland and Mill St about a possible shooting after residents reported the sound of gunshots in the area relay Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police Department detail that after confirming a shooting had occurred following a verbal confrontation, Santa Maria Detective Bureau took over the investigation.

Ultimately, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the 39-year-old Santa Maria man. That arrest warrant was uploaded to state and national law enforcement databases explain Santa Maria Police.

On Monday, Jun. 5, the man was arrested by Calexico Police Department and on Friday, Jun. 9, the man was transferred to Santa Barbara County Jail where he was booked on a charge of Attempted Murder as well as Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Silver at 805-928-3781 ext. 1346 or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.