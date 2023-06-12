Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Police: Maryland fatal shooting of 3 happened after parking dispute

KEYT
By
Published 5:33 pm

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men — including a father and son — and wounded three others in a neighborhood dispute over parking during a party. Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged Monday with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the shooting that happened Sunday evening. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that Smith surrendered to authorities Sunday night without incident. He was ordered held without bond Monday.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content