Oscar-winning director-producer Ed Zwick writing memoir ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning director-producer Ed Zwick is working on a memoir, with all the highs and the lows and in-betweens. Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster Inc., announced Monday that Zwick’s “Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood,” will be published Feb. 13. Zwick’s directing credits include “Glory” and “Legends of the Fall,” for which he received Golden Globe nominations; along with the less successful “Pawn Sacrifice” and “The Great Wall.” He won a best picture Academy Award as one of the producers of “Shakespeare In Love,” and he was nominated as a producer of “Traffic.”

