Old Spanish Days comes to Goleta with Fiesta Ranchera

GOLETA, Calif. - An early Old Spanish Days celebration takes place this week with Fiesta Ranchera.

It takes place Thursday at Stow House in Goleta next to Lake Los Carneros.

The special event features restaurant samplings from the Goleta area, along with festive drinks and entertainment.

The Spirt and Junior Spirit of Fiesta will perform along with other traditional entertainment.

El Presidente David says, "there is not an area in this county that represents the Rancho period better than Goleta whether it's agriculture, the cattle industry or just that feeling of community. It is definitely in Goleta. We are honored to be going to Goleta and the Stow House."

Fiesta Ranchera is now in its 15th year.

Tickets are available through the Old Spanish Days web site.

The list of restaurants and vendors includes:

Anna's Bakery

Black Market Spirits

Catering Connection

Country Meat Market

Cutlers Artisan Spirits

David Medina Events

Draughtsmen Aleworks

Elubia's Kitchen

Goleta Red Distilling Company

Goodland Wine Shop

Los Arroyos

Lucky Penny Photo Booth

M Special

Maiz Picante Taqueria

OTC - Old Town Coffee

Quail Canyon Catering

SAMsARA Wine Co

SB Gift Baskets

Smoking Point

Sunstone

The Nugget of Goleta

The Water Store

Third Window

Woodfire Pizza/Catering

Woodstock’s Pizza

Old Spanish Days is in its 99th year and it will be held August 2-6.

