Old Spanish Days comes to Goleta with Fiesta Ranchera
GOLETA, Calif. - An early Old Spanish Days celebration takes place this week with Fiesta Ranchera.
It takes place Thursday at Stow House in Goleta next to Lake Los Carneros.
The special event features restaurant samplings from the Goleta area, along with festive drinks and entertainment.
The Spirt and Junior Spirit of Fiesta will perform along with other traditional entertainment.
El Presidente David says, "there is not an area in this county that represents the Rancho period better than Goleta whether it's agriculture, the cattle industry or just that feeling of community. It is definitely in Goleta. We are honored to be going to Goleta and the Stow House."
Fiesta Ranchera is now in its 15th year.
Tickets are available through the Old Spanish Days web site.
The list of restaurants and vendors includes:
Anna's Bakery
Black Market Spirits
Catering Connection
Country Meat Market
Cutlers Artisan Spirits
David Medina Events
Draughtsmen Aleworks
Elubia's Kitchen
Goleta Red Distilling Company
Goodland Wine Shop
Los Arroyos
Lucky Penny Photo Booth
M Special
Maiz Picante Taqueria
OTC - Old Town Coffee
Quail Canyon Catering
SAMsARA Wine Co
SB Gift Baskets
Smoking Point
Sunstone
The Nugget of Goleta
The Water Store
Third Window
Woodfire Pizza/Catering
Woodstock’s Pizza
Old Spanish Days is in its 99th year and it will be held August 2-6.
