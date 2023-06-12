Navy admiral with Pacific experience tapped as next top naval leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a Navy admiral with extensive experience in the Indo-Pacific has been recommended to be the service’s next top leader. Adm. Samuel Paparo is current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet. The officials say he was recommended by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and is on tap to be nominated as the next chief of naval operations, although President Joe Biden has not yet formally signed off on it. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made. The selection comes as a bit of a surprise. Lisa Franchetti, the current vice chief of naval operations, had been widely mentioned as a leading candidate for the top Navy job.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

