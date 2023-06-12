More than 45 people killed by militia groups in eastern Congo, says the United Nations

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The United Nations says that more than 45 people have been killed and a dozen wounded by a militia group in eastern Congo’s Ituri province. The attack, whic occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning, is believed to be perpetrated by the CODECO militia group, which massacred vulnerable displaced people. Fighting between CODECO, a loose association of various ethnic Lendu militia groups, and Zaire, a mainly ethnic Hema self-defense group, has been ongoing since 2017 but has worsened recently. Dozens of civilians have been killed by CODECO this year.

