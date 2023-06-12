Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hardline president has met with his Venezuelan counterpart and declared both countries have “a common enemy,” alluding to the United States. President Ebrahim Raisi’s Monday visit to Venezuela came a year and a day after President Nicolas Maduro visited him in Iran. Both countries are under heavy U.S. economic sanctions. The presidents’ gathering resulted in the signing of agreements in multiple areas of cooperation, including mining, oil and medical sectors. Raisi says the link between the two countries “is not normal, but rather a strategic relationship.” He says the nations have common interests and common enemies.

