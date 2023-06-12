Elizabeth Gilbert delays release of novel set in Russia, citing objections from Ukrainian readers
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Author Elizabeth Gilbert is delaying publication of a novel she had set in Russia after she said she received an outpouring of “anger, sorrow, disappointment and pain” from Ukrainian readers who objected to releasing any work about Russia amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine. Gilbert’s “The Snow Forest” was based in Siberia and billed as “a dramatic story of one wild and mysterious girl in a pristine wilderness, and of the mystical connection between humans and the natural world.” It had been scheduled to come out next February. A Riverhead Books spokesperson confirmed it had been postponed indefinitely.