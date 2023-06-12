Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Crews have started demolishing the remains of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that partially collapsed more than two weeks ago. Three people died in the collapse and dozens were left homeless. Workers were using a large excavator to dismantle the 116-year-old brick, steel and concrete structure in a process officials said would take several weeks. It’s a difficult task because the building is believed to contain asbestos and other potentially hazardous material. Part of the building fell away May 28, burying three residents in rubble and forcing others to scramble out of the building. One woman was pinned under the debris and had to have a leg amputated to be pulled to safety.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.