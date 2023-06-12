Clinic, physicians challenge revised North Dakota abortion laws in ongoing lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The clinic that was North Dakota’s sole abortion provider is challenging the state’s newest abortion laws as part of an ongoing lawsuit that calls the restrictions unconstitutional. Attorneys for the Red River Women’s Clinic and several physicians filed their amended complaint on Monday in state district court. The lawsuit alleges the state’s new law that outlaws nearly all abortions “fragrantly violates” a court ruling supporting the right to obtain an abortion to preserve a patient’s life or health. The formerly Fargo-based Red River Women’s Clinic moved to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion is legal.

