New York firefighter drowns while trying to rescue daughter at Jersey Shore beach, authorities say

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City firefighter lost his life while trying to save his daughter, who became distressed while swimming at a New Jersey beach. FDNY firefighter Mark Batista of Teaneck, New Jersey, died Friday morning. WNBC-TV reports the 39-year-old went into the water at Sylvania Avenue beach in Avon-by-the-Sea around 8:30 a.m. to assist his 15-year-old daughter. It was not immediately clear what prompted the rescue attempt. First responders contacted by witnesses rescued the girl from the water, but her father was not located until around 10 a.m. about 50 feet from the shore. Lifeguards are not scheduled to begin working before June 17.

