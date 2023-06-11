In Yemen, 3 killed in clashes between suspected al-Qaida militants and pro-government forces

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Military officials and tribal leaders say clashes between suspected al-Qaida militants and Yemen’s pro-government forces in the country’s south have killed three men. They said fighting broke out Saturday evening when the suspected al-Qaida militants attacked the United Arab Emirates-backed force in the southern province of Shabwa with machine guns. They said the gunbattle in the oil-rich province lasted for several hours, killing two Shabwa Defense Forces fighters and one militant before the militants finally withdrew. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, also known by its acronym AQAP, is active in several regions of war-torn Yemen. Amid Yemen’s nine-year conflict, the militant group has cemented a strong foothold in certain areas of the country.

