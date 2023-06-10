2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City officer, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third person is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night, but few details were immediately available. The shooting happened after a Kansas City, Missouri, officer called for help shortly before 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s on the city’s east side. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman says responding officers found three of the five occupants of a van had been shot and an officer nearby. The victims who died, both 42 years old, were Marcell T. Nelson, of Kansas City, and Kristen Fairchild, of Gardner. Bell says investigators are looking into what happened before the officer radioed and whether anyone besides the officer fired a gun.

