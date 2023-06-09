Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working. That follows surgery this week to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. The Vatican spokesman said Francis had breakfast and read the newspapers from his armchair Friday. The Vatican quoted doctors as saying Francis’ condition was “progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth.” Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday. During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia and placed a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

