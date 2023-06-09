UN peacekeeper killed, 8 seriously injured in northern Mali attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says attackers killed one U.N. peacekeeper and seriously injured eight others in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region, an area where extremists continue to operate. The peacekeepers were part of a security patrol that was targeted Friday first by an improvised explosive device and then by direct fire in the town of Ber, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. He said the United Nations joins the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, in strongly condemning the attack. Mali has been ruled by a military junta since a 2020 coup against an elected president. It has faced destabilizing attacks by armed extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group since 2013.

