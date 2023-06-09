UN aid chief says Ukraine faces `hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after the dam rupture

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. aid chief says Ukraine faces a “hugely worse” humanitarian situation than before the rupture of the Kakhova dam. He says an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and the ravaging by flooding in one of the world’s most important breadbaskets will almost inevitably lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world and less to eat for millions in need. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths warned in an interview Friday with The Associated Press that ”this is a viral problem.” He adds that “the truth is this is only the beginning of seeing the consequences of this act.”

