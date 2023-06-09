Trump faces unprecedented legal peril, but will it hurt his standing with Republican voters?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Last March, when Donald Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges, his reelection campaign saw a huge surge in donations. Even political rivals rushed to support him. There was no dent in his front-runner status after the state charges in New York. Now, news that Trump has been indicted again, this time on federal charges related to his handling of classified documents, may offer a repeat. The fact that someone under indictment — twice — could somehow still be considered a viable presidential candidate underscores Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, as well as the fundamental ways in which he has transformed American democratic norms.

By JILL COLVIN and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

