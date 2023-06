The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday

Many Americans will be marking Juneteenth this month. It’s the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history’s darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. June 19th was the day in 1865 when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. There’s a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.