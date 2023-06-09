Tens of thousands rally against Serbia’s populist leader, warn of protest ‘radicalization’

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters formed a ring around Serbia’s government headquarters in downtown Belgrade on Friday, demanding the resignation of the country’s populist president, top security officials and the “liberation” of pro-state TV stations that they say promote violence, all in the wake of two mass shootings that stunned the nation. The protesters carried posters of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic dressed in black and white striped prison uniforms. They chanted slogans “Vucic Go Away” and protest leaders said their demands must be fulfilled by the end of the next week or the peaceful protests will assume “a new form.”

