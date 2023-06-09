Small leftist parties in Spain unite before July election in pact that could help Sánchez

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s chances of getting reelected after a July election have received a potentially important boost following an agreement between more than a dozen small leftist parties to run on a joint ticket. The deal signed late Friday is expected to provide key support for Sánchez’s Socialists in any post-election negotiations to form government. The fragmentation of parties to the left of the Socialists was blamed for severe losses for the Socialists and their coalition partner United We Can in recent regional and local elections. But the deal could help Sánchez work out a new coalition government and upset an expected victory in the July 23 election by the conservative opposition Popular Party.

