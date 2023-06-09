Republican Rep. Gallagher won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the battleground state. Gallagher was the highest profile Republican said to be considering a run against Baldwin, who is seeking a third term after an 11-point win in 2018. Democrats, including Baldwin, are defending 23 seats in 2024, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats. That’s compared with just 10 seats that Republicans hope to keep in their column. Gallagher says he wants to focus on his work chairing a House China committee and will run for reelection.

