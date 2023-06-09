Officer who raced to Parkland massacre scene testifies against deputy who stayed outside

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who rushed inside a classroom building during the Parkland school shooting says he encountered a sheriff’s deputy outside who confirmed the shooter was upstairs. Coral Springs officer Richard Best testified Friday that Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson didn’t follow him inside. Peterson has insisted he couldn’t tell where the gunshots were coming from, and that he thought they may have been fired outside. The 60-year-old former deputy is on trial for charges that he failed to confront the school shooter who killed 17 people in 2018. If convicted, Peterson could be sentenced to nearly a century in prison.

