Michigan State University will build memorial to victims of campus shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University says it will use $300,000 in donations to create a memorial to honor students who were killed or wounded in a mass shooting in February. The memorial was disclosed Friday as the university announced what it will do with $2 million given to the Spartan Strong Fund. Three students died and five more were wounded when a gunman fired inside two campus buildings on Feb. 13. The gunman killed himself away from campus when confronted by police. Approximately $1 million will support people directly affected by the shooting, especially injured students who want to continue to pursue their education.