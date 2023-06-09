Italian forces secure Turkish ship attacked by armed stowaways off Naples

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s defense minister says special forces have regained control of a Turkish ship that had been attacked by armed stowaways off the southern city of Naples. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told RAI state television on Friday that the operation was still underway and that Italian forces were securing the safety of the 22 crew members aboard the “Galeta Seaways” while rounding up the stowaways. The special forces lowered themselves onto the Turkish ship from two helicopters in the dramatic operation to free crew held by about 15 stowaways. Two or three of the stowaways were armed with sharp objects. The stowaways moved to take control of the cargo ship that was en route to France after being discovered. But the captain was able to sound an alarm.

