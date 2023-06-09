Indiana ACLU challenges provision barring instruction to young students about ‘human sexuality’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is arguing in a federal lawsuit that a new state law’s provision barring teachers from providing instruction on “human sexuality” to students from pre-K through third grade is unconstitutional. The group also says in its lawsuit filed Friday that it is so vague that teachers wouldn’t know whether they are complying with it. The lawsuit targets a portion of a law that also requires schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school. It names Indiana’s secretary of education as the defendant. The Indiana attorney general’s office says it will review the lawsuit and defend the law.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.