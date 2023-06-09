Drone hits residential building in southwestern Russia near border amid surge in Ukraine fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three people were lightly wounded after a drone crashed into a residential building in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, a regional governor said. The incident exposes the latest vulnerabilities in the country’s air defense systems as President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine increasingly affects Russian soil. The latest drone attack to target Russian cities in recent weeks comes as Ukraine has been intensifying its efforts to expel Russian forces and there is rising talk of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in pockets of a vast swath of southern and eastern Ukraine that Russia invaded more than 15 months ago. Meanwhile, efforts to cope with flooding from a dam breach in southern Ukraine have continued, amid signs water levels are declining.

By JAMEY KEATEN and JOANNA KOZLOWSKA Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.