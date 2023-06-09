Colombia’s government, largest remaining rebel group agree to cease-fire at talks in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Colombia’s government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group declared a cease-fire agreement during talks in Cuba, the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s. The government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, announced the accord at a ceremony in Havana attended by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, top guerrilla commander Antonio García and Cuban officials. The cease-fire takes effect in phases and goes fully into effect in August.

