Colombia’s government, largest remaining rebel group agree to cease-fire at talks in Cuba

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Associated Press

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Colombia’s government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group declared a cease-fire agreement during talks in Cuba, the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s. The government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, announced the accord at a ceremony in Havana attended by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, top guerrilla commander Antonio García and  Cuban officials.  The cease-fire takes effect in phases and goes fully into effect in August.

The Associated Press

