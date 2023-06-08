Uganda’s long-time president says he’s taking ‘forced leave’ after testing positive for COVID-19

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s longtime president says he is taking “forced leave” after testing positive for COVID-19. President Yoweri Museveni said on Twitter that he was experiencing “mild symptoms” as he goes into isolation. Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986. He said Thursday that due to his positive test, “I have, therefore, got the second forced leave in the last 53 years, ever since 1971, when we started fighting Idi Amin.” He was referring to the dictator who ruled Uganda in the 1970s. Museveni won a sixth presidential term term in 2021. His supporters are urging him to run again in 2026 amid an apparent presidential bid by his son, who is critical of the ruling party.

