Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next

Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate has brought renewed attention to one of the most notable cases in Justice Department history. The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. A person familiar with the indictment tells The Associated Press that Trump has been charged with seven counts but that the exact charges are under seal. The case is being investigated by Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

